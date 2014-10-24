* mBank to publish Q3 results on Oct 30 * Net profit seen up to 321 million zlotys WARSAW, Oct 24 Poland's fourth-largest lender, mBank, is expected to report a 15 percent year-on-year rise in its third-quarter net profit due to higher net interest income, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Controlled by German lender Commerzbank, mBank may report a net profit of 321 million zlotys ($96.5 million) in the third quarter of this year, according to forecasts given by nine banks and brokerages. Analysts cited a 14-percent increase in net interest income as the main driver of growth. According to their estimates, after three quarters of 2014 the bank's net profit stood at 984 million zlotys. The following table summarises market forecasts for mBank: (Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated) THIRD QUARTER OF 2014 Net Net Net fee income Net profit interest provis income ions Average 321 633 221 -155 Median 321 631 221 -156 Lowest 295 621 216 -165 Highest 370 645 229 -140 No. of f'casts 9 9 9 9 Q3 2013 279 556 217 -174 Q2 2014 325 617 244 -156 Forecasts provided by: Raiffeisen Centrobank, UniCredit CAIB, Wood&Co., DM PKO BP, ING Securities, DM Banku Handlowego, DM BOS, Erste Securities, Millennium DM. (1 US dollar = 3.3279 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)