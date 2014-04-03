WARSAW, April 3 Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm, launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the business, it said on Thursday.

"Board of mBank granted its consent to conduct activities aimed at the selection of a ... partner for the bank in insurance within the mBank Group," mBank said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the bank said it would decide on a possible sale of its insurance arm in the second half of 2014, after media reports said mBank had already sent out invitations to potential bidders.

Poland's state-controlled PZU, eastern Europe's No.1 insurer, has been tipped as potentially interested.

