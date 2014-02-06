WARSAW Feb 6 Polish lender mBank expects its 2014 net profit to be higher than the 1.2 billion zlotys ($387.6 million) booked last year, its Chief Executive Officer Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday.

He added dividend payout at the Commerzbank unit should stand at 50-75 percent of the last year's standalone profit, compared to 33 percent or 10 zlotys per share paid out a year ago. ($1 = 3.0961 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Wrtiting by Pawel Bernat)