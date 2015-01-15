BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
WARSAW Jan 15 There is no reason to worry over Polish lenders after the Swiss central bank unexpectedly cut rates and scrapped the cap on the franc, sending the zloty and shares in local banks tumbling, the head of Polish mBank said on Thursday.
"There is no reason for worries about the Polish banks. Situation will be stabilising within a week," Cezary Stypulkowski, who heads the Germany's Commerzbank unit, told a news conference.
Polish zloty weakened against the euro on Thursday and shares in Poland's banks plunged after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) discontinued the franc's minimum exchange rate and cut interest rates. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.