BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
WARSAW Feb 6 Polish lender mBank reported a 14-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, above market forecasts, helped by higher fees and smaller that expected impairments, it said on Thursday.
The German Commerzbank unit said its net profit stood at 314 million zlotys ($101.42 million) compared with 295 million zlotys expected by analysts.
mBank followed suit after Spain's Banco Santander local unit BZ WBK and Portuguese Millennium bcp Bank Millennium also showed year-on-year profit growth.
Poland's banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign players, avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of their European counterparts, with the local watchdog shielding them from trouble with strict regulations. ($1 = 3.0961 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.