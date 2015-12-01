BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
WARSAW Dec 1 Polish lender mBank is selling up to 4.7 million shares in state-controlled insurer PZU, through an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Tuesday.
DM mBank and J.P. Morgan Securities have been appointed global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placing of the 0.55 percent stake.
Shares in PZU fell by 0.2 percent to 38.52 zlotys on Tuesday, valuing the stake sold by mBank at up to 181.5 million zlotys ($45 million).
mBank is Poland's fourth-biggest bank by assets and a unit of Germany's Commerzbank. ($1=4.0346 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.