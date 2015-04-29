(Repeats with new USN)

WARSAW, April 29 Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Wednesday a 25-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as the sale of the insurance business more than offset lower interest rates.

The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 381 million zlotys ($104.54 million) compared with 346 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

MBank is a third bank in a row after Santander's BZ WBK and BCP's Millennium, whose results beat expectations. ($1 = 3.6447 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)