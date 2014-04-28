Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WARSAW Apr 28 Polish lender mBank reported a 4-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as higher fees offset lower interest income revenues, it said on Monday.
The German Commerzbank's unit said its net profit stood at 338 million zlotys ($111.1 million) compared with 334 million expected by analysts.
Poland's fourth largest bank is the first major local lender to present its first-quarter results. ($1 = 3.0433 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.