April 29 Polish lender mBank SA

* mBank chief executive says may reach full-year 2015 net profit similar to 2014.

* The bank booked a net profit of 1.29 billion zlotys ($354.5 million) last year.

* mBank is a Polish unit of German Commerzbank. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6393 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)