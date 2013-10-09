BRIEF-Mah Sing Group Bhd posts quarterly profit attributable 85.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 9 Dutch company Meridian Properties called off its 170 million euro ($231.1 million) initial public offer (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, quoting difficult market conditions, the company said on Wednesday.
Meridian has revived its plan to list in Warsaw, after already postponing the project once earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.
VANCOUVER, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.