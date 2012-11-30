UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WARSAW Nov 30 Millennium Bank, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, has approved bond issue programmes worth up to 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) aimed at financing its operations in the coming years.
"The bonds and bank securities ... will be denominated in zlotys, euro, dollars and Swiss francs. The maximum maturity will not exceed 10 years," Millennium said on Friday, adding the programmes would last until the end of 2017.
($1 = 3.1617 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts