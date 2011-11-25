WARSAW Nov 25 Portugal's Millennium bcp has failed to attract any final bids for its Polish unit Bank Millennium as the prospective European buyers are too preoccupied with their own capital positions, banking sources said on Friday.

Friday was the deadline for final bids to be submitted after Millennium bcp shortlisted three preliminary offers in September, the sources said.

At the time sources familiar with the matter said the preliminary bidders were France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO BP and Pekao, with Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo also interested.

"I would be surprised if any bid was placed, either for Bank Millennium or for the other Polish bank put up for sale -- Kredyt Bank," one of the banking sources said on Friday.

"The times for banks around Europe are changing fast in not too good a direction and buys are not the first thing on anybody's mind right now," the source added.

None of the potential suitors was available for comment while Millennium bcp spokesman Erik Burns declined to comment.

The Portuguese lender has said it wants to make its final decision by the end of this year on a sale which coincides with Belgian KBC Group's spin-off of its Polish unit Kredyt Bank.

Millennium bcp, whose 65.5 percent stake in Bank Millennium is worth 2.9 billion zlotys ($860 million), has been under pressure to shore up its capital solvency ratios even though it passed the European Union's financial stress tests in July.

Earlier this month media reports said Banco Santander , the euro zone's biggest bank, submitted a lower than expected offer for KBC's sale of its 80-percent Kredyt Bank stake.

Shares in the Belgian financial group have been trading this week at their lowest level since March 2009, as investors worry about the outlook following weak quarterly results earlier this month and a rise in Belgian sovereign debt yields. ($1 = 3.3733 Polish zlotys) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)