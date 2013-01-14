BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WARSAW Jan 14 Portugal's Millennium bcp could sell its Polish unit Bank Millennium this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday without naming its sources.
"Investments bankers are looking for potential buyers. This is a kind of sale premarketing, as the Portuguese have not formally signed any agreements", the daily quoted a banker as saying
A Millennium spokesman in Poland declined to comment.
The daily said that Millennium was encouraged by the successful initial public offer (IPO) of shares in Polish lender Alior Bank in December, and named Poland's largest bank PKO BP as a potential buyers.
The Portuguese lender previously considered selling the 66 percent-held Polish unit in 2011, as it was under pressure to meet tough capital ratios imposed on Portuguese banks under the country's 78 billion euro ($104.09 billion) bailout.
It decided however not to sell the Polish asset after analyzing the bids. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.