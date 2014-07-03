WARSAW, July 3 Poland's banks may not sustain recent profits in the second half of 2014 if its central bank cuts interest rates towards levels in the rest of Europe, said the chief executive of Bank Millennium, the Polish arm of Portugal's BCP.

The Polish banking market enjoyed a return on equity of 12.5 percent in 2013, almost double the 6.5 percent recorded by the top 30 European banks. An economy growing at a rate of 3.3 percent - against the EU average of 0.1 percent - was the main driver, but higher interest rates also helped.

The Polish central bank's key interest rate now stands at 2.5 percent, against the 0.15 percent prevailing in the euro zone and the 0.5 percent in the UK. Banks typically make more money in higher interest rate environments.

"It may turn out that Polish banks' profits will not be sustainable in the second part of 2014 if there will be an interest rate cut, besides the already announced interchange rate drop," Millennium CEO Joao Bras Jorge told Reuters in a Warsaw interview.

Announcing its decision to keep rates at record lows on Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland signalled a possible future cut to lift flagging growth and bring low inflation closer to its target level.

Millennium, Poland's seventh largest bank, grew earnings by 30 percent in the first quarter.

"We are seeing growth in business and it will translate into results, but how much - we cannot publicly forecast," Jorge said of the outlook. "Across the business we are very positive in terms of the bank's growth in 2014-2015."

With almost 70 banks, Poland's remains a fragmented market.

"In 3 years' time I would expect more consolidation within smaller banks with less than 3-percent market share," Jorge said.

He ruled out Millennium as a buyer in the short term. "Our core strategy is organic growth," he said, adding that the bank might consider taking over a smaller rival over the longer term.

M&A deals among Poland's banks surged amounted 10 billion zlotys ($3.29 billion) in 2013, according to consultancy E&Y, up 70 percent on 2012. ($1 = 3.0382 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by Laura Noonan and Sophie Walker)