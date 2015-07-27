UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, July 27 Polish lender Millennium reported on Monday a 1-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, above market forecasts, despite record-low interest rates, falling credit card fees and increased fees for bank guarantee fund.
The Portuguese BCP's Polish arm said its net profit stood at 165 million zlotys ($43.84 million) while analysts had expected a net profit of 147 million. ($1 = 3.7640 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.