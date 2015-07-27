(Adds details, analyst comment)

WARSAW, July 27 Poland's Millennium Bank beat forecasts on Monday with its second-quarter net profit buoyed by a one-off gain and small advances in several of its business segments, analysts said.

A unit of Portugal's BCP, the bank said net profit rose 1 percent year on year to 165 million zlotys ($43.84 million) while analysts had expected it to fall to 147 million zlotys.

"Net profit is better than expected, because the bank has probably won a lawsuit and obtained a refund. Otherwise, we have minimal improvement in a few lines, but the trend is not set," said Kamil Stolarski an analyst with BESI.

Record-low interest rates hurt net interest income which fell 11 percent to 333 million zlotys, while net fee and commission income fell almost 10 percent to 147 million.

Analysts expect Millennium's shares price to follow the market moves on Monday, as the bank did not show any structural improvement that could have cheered investors.

The stock is down 29 percent this year, as the opposition party Law and Justice, which leads opinion polls ahead of an October general election, plans to introduce a bank tax and to convert foreign-currency denominated mortgages into zlotys at lenders' expense.

