* Q2 net profit PLN 111 mln vs 92 mln seen in analyst poll

* Growth in cards, credit sales, lower costs aids profit

* Provisions PLN 74 mln vs forecast 79 mln (Adds analyst comment, more detail, background)

WARSAW, July 24 Poland's Bank Millennium posted a smaller-than-expected 3.5-percent drop in second-quarter net profit, with solvency troubles in the deeply indebted construction sector weighing on results, the mid-sized lender said on Tuesday.

The unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, Poland's first lender to report quarterly results, reported a bottom line of 111 million zlotys ($32 million), compared to the 92 million forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.

"The bank has worked up a result above forecasts thanks to larger than expected growth in card transactions, higher results on credit sales, and lower costs," PKO BP analyst Jaromir Szortyka said.

"The profit was overall lower due to construction sector provisions, but they proved in line with expectations. The darkest scenarios thus have not come to be," he added.

The lender made provisions worth 74 million zlotys - a notch below analysts' expectations and mainly due to construction sector woes.

Major Polish builders PBG and Polimex, as well as dozens of their smaller rivals, face financial troubles after a bidding war for contracts to build roads ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland co-hosted with Ukraine.

Millennium said construction took up 12.4 percent of its corporate credit portfolio, adding that according to available data the level is below the banking sector's average.

The construction sector's overall debt is pegged at 26 billion zlotys - a tenth of the banks' corporate loan portfolio, with Millennium's top rivals PKO BP and UniCredit unit Bank Pekao seen as the most exposed.

The market is closely watching Millennium's results to get a feel of the scale of impact the sector's troubles might have on Polish banks, which have so far remained largely unscathed during the last several years of global crisis.

($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)