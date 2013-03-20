BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces debt offering
* Discovery Communications Inc says its unit has commenced an underwritten public offering of a new series of senior notes due 2024
WARSAW, March 20 Rescue workers have reached all the workers who were trapped underground at a copper mine in southern Poland and are bringing them to the surface, a spokesman for mine operator KGHM said on Wednesday.
The spokesman said there were 19 miners, not 18 as the operator had previously said. He said they were all alive and were undergoing medical checks as they come to the surface.
* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
* Consumer Safety Coalition urges Justice Department review of proposed acquisition of Mead Johnson by Reckitt Benckiser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: