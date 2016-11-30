WARSAW Nov 30 The death toll from an earth tremor at the Rudna copper mine in southwestern Poland has risen to four, the mine's director Pawel Markowski said on Wednesday.

The tremor hit the Rudna copper mine, owned by KGHM at 2009 GMT on Tuesday, the company said, causing extensive damage.

Rescuers were still searching on Wednesday for four missing miners.