WARSAW Nov 30 The death toll of an earth tremor at the Rudna copper mine owned by KGHM in southwestern Poland has increased to three, the mine's director Pawel Markowski said on Wednesday.

The tremor that took place at 2009 GMT on Tuesday.

Rescuers were still searching on Wednesday for five missing miners.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)