WARSAW Feb 18 Poland is to notify the European
Commission this month of plans to give state aid to some
loss-making coal mines, Polish news agency PAP said, quoting the
country's minister in charge of restructuring the industry.
"We declared that we will submit the notification
application on the aid programme in February," Wojciech
Kowalczyk told PAP after a meeting at the Commission.
Poland's mining companies have been hit by falling coal
prices, rising production costs and a slump in demand, which
resulted in mounting stockpiles of coal.
Earlier this year, Poland made plans to shut down four
loss-making mines owned by state-run Kompania Weglowa.
But after the miners' protests, the government, which faces
parliamentary elections later this year, decided to keep them
open and potentially sell them off to an investor.
Restructuring the four most troubled mines was initially
expected to cost 2.3 billion zlotys ($624 million), but the
government has said the figure may rise by 10-20 percent after a
deal with the unions.
Poland needs European Commission approval to inject
government money into the mines. EU state aid rules regarding
mines are usually related to mines earmarked for closure.
Kowalczyk had said before he was optimistic about talks with
the European Commission leading to approval for the state aid.
The government said that in January-November of 2014 the
losses on coal sales by Kompania Weglowa amounted to 1.14
billion zlotys ($309.36 million), with liabilities exceeding 4
billion zlotys.
The remaining 10 mines at Kompania Weglowa, the EU's biggest
coal producer, will be transferred to an entity called New
Kompania Weglowa, operating under the umbrella of Poland's coal
trader Weglokoks.
Because of its heavy reliance on coal, the country is also
at odds with the European Commission over EU plans to raise
carbon prices to help curb emissions.
($1 = 3.6865 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)