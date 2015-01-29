WARSAW Jan 29 The Polish minister in charge of restructuring the coal-reliant country's mining industry is optimistic talks with the European Commission will lead to approval for state aid for loss-making mines, he said on Thursday.

To inject money into the sector from the state budget, Poland needs to win European Commission approval. Current EU restrictions on state aid make this difficult and have forced Eastern Europe's biggest economy to seek an exemption.

"I am optimistic, but we have to be aware that this is only the beginning," Wojciech Kowalczyk, Poland's minister in charge of mining said following initial talks with the Commission.

"The notification process may take up to six months and the whole procedure even a few years."

Poland's mining companies have been hit by falling coal prices, rising production costs and a slump in demand, which resulted in mounting coal stocks.

The country is also at odds with the European Commission over EU plans to raise carbon prices to help curb emissions because of its heavy reliance on coal.

The Polish government said this month it planned to transfer four loss-making mines owned by state-run Kompania Weglowa to a special Coal Mine Restructuring Company and shut them down.

But after trade unions protests, Poland, which holds parliamentary elections in autumn, decided to revamp them, excluding selected assets, and then sell them to an investor.

The remaining 10 mines at Kompania Weglowa, the EU's biggest coal producer, will be transferred to an entity called New Kompania Weglowa, operating within the structures of Poland's coal trader Weglokoks.

Revamping the four most troubled mines was initially expected to cost 2.3 billion zlotys ($614 million), but the government has said the figure may end up 10-20 percent higher following a deal with unions.

Kompania Weglowa has been making an operating loss of 200 million zlotys per month, with liabilities exceeding 4 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.7459 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Sobczak,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)