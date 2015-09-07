WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's treasury ministry wants to transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG, insurer PZU and utility PGE into state-run investment fund TF Silesia, an official agenda for a cabinet meeting on Monday showed.

A treasury spokesman declined to comment on the reason for such a move. Local media, however, said the government wants to use TF Silesia, among other state entities, to rescue state-controlled Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal miner, which is on the brink of bankruptcy due to high costs and falling coal prices.

The treasury spokesman did not specify what size of stakes would be transferred. In return, the fund would issue new shares to the government as under Polish law the treasury cannot just transfer stakes into the fund.

The treasury controls 72.4 percent of PGNiG, 35.2 percent of PZU, and 58.4 percent of PGE. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)