WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's treasury ministry wants
to transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG,
insurer PZU and utility PGE into state-run
investment fund TF Silesia, an official agenda for a cabinet
meeting on Monday showed.
A treasury spokesman declined to comment on the reason for
such a move. Local media, however, said the government wants to
use TF Silesia, among other state entities, to rescue
state-controlled Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest
coal miner, which is on the brink of bankruptcy due to high
costs and falling coal prices.
The treasury spokesman did not specify what size of stakes
would be transferred. In return, the fund would issue new shares
to the government as under Polish law the treasury cannot just
transfer stakes into the fund.
The treasury controls 72.4 percent of PGNiG, 35.2 percent of
PZU, and 58.4 percent of PGE.
