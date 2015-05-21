WARSAW May 21 It will take until at least the
second half of June to establish a new ownership structure for
troubled Polish miner Kompania Weglowa, the deputy treasury
minister in charge of mines restructuring said on Thursday.
"I think that in the second half of June at the earliest we
will have more clarity on the structure. We more or less know
the short-list, there are private investors too," Wojciech
Kowalczyk told reporters.
Kompania Weglowa, which is the European Union's biggest
coking coal producer is undergoing a major restructuring plan.
It involves divesting some heavily loss-making mines, with
the remaining 11 ones operating as a new entity called Nowa
Kompania Weglowa, which will need around 2 billion zlotys ($546
million) of new capital from investors.
Earlier this week Kowalczyk said that Poland's state-owned
investment vehicle PIR may become investor in the miner.
($1 = 3.6609 zlotys)
