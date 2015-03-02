WARSAW, March 2 Polish coal producer Kompania
Weglowa is to cut costs, boost output and strengthen its
finances as part of a government restructuring plan to help the
company produce a core profit of 2 billion zlotys ($540.42
million) in 2017.
The government's original plan to overhaul the European
Union's biggest coal producer ran into difficulties in January
when unions protested against mine closures.
Under the latest plan, Kompania Weglowa will transfer some
of its more heavily loss-making mines to a special restructuring
company. The rest will operate as a new entity known as Nowa
Kompania Weglowa.
Nowa Kompania Weglowa will aim to increase coal sales to
28.5 million tonnes per year in 2017, compared to 23 million in
2014 and 29.6 million forecast for 2015.
Production costs are expected to fall to around 200 zlotys
($54) per tonne from more than 300 zlotys currently. The
state-owned company aims to increase core profit to around 2
billion zlotys in 2017, it said on Monday.
"We are working on details concerning the improvement in the
work effectiveness," Kompania CEO Krzysztof Sedzikowski told a
news conference. There is a willingness to introduce a six-day
working week, but due to excess production in Poland it will not
be introduced in all mines, he said.
Kompania said it had a cash loss of 2.4 billion zlotys in
2014, with almost 4 billion zlotys in debt. It has cash from the
sale of four mines to a state-controlled firm Weglokoks, but
will face a cash deficit of 950 million zlotys by mid year.
The company will hold talks with banks and potential
investors based on its business plan presented on Monday. It
hopes this will help secure financing in the second half of this
year and early 2016. The company will be looking to tap markets
for 2 billion zlotys worth of financing.
Some of this money may come from Poland's biggest power
producers, which could take stakes in the New Kompania Weglowa.
Polish Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said at
Monday's news conference he expected to short-list investors
ready to invest in Nowa Kompania Weglowa.
"By the end of April, beginning of May, we would like to
have a short list of investors interested (in the Nowa Kompania
Weglowa). We also talk to strategic investors," Kowalczyk said.
Ultimately, the company's financial structure will include
1.4 billion zlotys in debt and 2 billion zlotys of capital.
($1 = 3.7008 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski.
Editing by Jane Merriman)