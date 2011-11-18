European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal
WARSAW Nov 18 Poland may implement a new new mining tax as soon as the second quarter of next year, Deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski told Reuters on Friday.
"It's not an income tax and it may be implemented in the course of the year," Grabowski said. "I don't exclude that it may come in effect in the second quarter."
Shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM extended their losses after the comments and were down 5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
