WARSAW Nov 18 Poland may implement a new new mining tax as soon as the second quarter of next year, Deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski told Reuters on Friday.

"It's not an income tax and it may be implemented in the course of the year," Grabowski said. "I don't exclude that it may come in effect in the second quarter."

Shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM extended their losses after the comments and were down 5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski)