WARSAW Feb 2 Poland's treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz was quoted as saying on Tuesday that he saw a possibility of cutting this year a tax on mining, which affects copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz.

"Probably - but I say this only in the form of a guessing - we will end up with cutting the tax significantly, but it will remain in some limited form. Perhaps (we will cut it) later this year," Jackiewicz was quoted as saying by 300polityka.pl portal, which quoted his interview with a regional public TV channel.

In December, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said that her government was working on scrapping the tax. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)