WARSAW, March 13 Polish Agriculture Minister Stanislaw Kalemba said on Thursday he was stepping down over problems with compensating farmers hit by concerns that African swine fever (ASF) could spread from wild boars to farmed pigs.

"The main reason for the resignation is a lack of (government) actions aimed at conducting operations to fight off the effects of two cases of ASF," Kalemba, a member of the junior coalition party PSL, told reporters.

Kalemba's resignation is unlikely to threaten the stability of the ruling coalition. It is probable Kalemba will be replaced by a PSL-designated politician. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)