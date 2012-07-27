WARSAW, July 27 Polish Prime Minister Donald
Tusk named Stanislaw Kalemba, head of parliament's agriculture
committee, as new farm minister on Friday, after the previous
one resigned in a corruption scandal.
Marek Sawicki stepped down this month after a television
station broadcast a secretly-recorded video that pointed to
possible irregularities inside a Polish agency that distributes
EU farm subsidies.
The video was the biggest scandal to hit Tusk's governing
coalition since he was elected for a second term in office last
year.
However, analysts and diplomats say the affair will not
destabilize the coalition. The new minister, like the man he
replaced, is from the Peasants Party, a junior coalition
partner.
Poland's political stability, which is in marked contrast to
the volatility in fellow eastern European countries Romania and
Hungary, helps drive investor demand for Polish debt and its
zloty currency.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)