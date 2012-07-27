WARSAW, July 27 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk named Stanislaw Kalemba, head of parliament's agriculture committee, as new farm minister on Friday, after the previous one resigned in a corruption scandal.

Marek Sawicki stepped down this month after a television station broadcast a secretly-recorded video that pointed to possible irregularities inside a Polish agency that distributes EU farm subsidies.

The video was the biggest scandal to hit Tusk's governing coalition since he was elected for a second term in office last year.

However, analysts and diplomats say the affair will not destabilize the coalition. The new minister, like the man he replaced, is from the Peasants Party, a junior coalition partner.

Poland's political stability, which is in marked contrast to the volatility in fellow eastern European countries Romania and Hungary, helps drive investor demand for Polish debt and its zloty currency.