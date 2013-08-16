WARSAW Aug 16 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
plans to replace his finance minister, Jacek Rostowski, as part
of a major cabinet reshuffle planned in a few months' time,
three sources with knowledge of Tusk's thinking told Reuters.
They said the move was aimed at rebuilding public confidence
in the ruling Civic Platform party and prepare it for a series
of elections - regional polls in 2014 and parliamentary
elections in 2015.
"The plan is to replace him (Rostowski) with someone as part
of a bigger cabinet reshuffle that will also see ministers like
(Joanna) Mucha and (Marcin) Korolec go," said a senior source in
the government.
Mucha is Poland's sports minister, while Korolec leads the
environment ministry.
"This will probably happen in a few months' time, so in the
meantime (Rostowski) can finish the ongoing budgetrevision for
2013 and deal with the next year's budget bill," the source in
the government also said.
The finance ministry did not respond to phone calls nor
emails seeking comment. Earlier in August, the government's
spokesman, Pawel Gras, said there were no indication that
Rostowski's fate in the government would be in danger.
But the other two sources, who are not members of the
government but are in regular contact with senior policymakers,
both said independently Tusk was planning to let Rostowski go
within several months.
Rostowski has been Poland's finance minister for six years,
making him the country's longest-standing finance chief since
the end of Communism in 1989.
He has helped Poland become the European Union's sole member
to avoid recession following the financial crisis. Markets have
praised Rostowski, born in Britain to Polish exile parents, for
the fiscal discipline he has enforced.
But the slowdown, which saw the economy flirt with
contraction at the turn of the year, proved deeper than
Rostowski had anticipated, forcing him in July to raise the
deficit and cut public spending.
Tusk's ruling Civic Platform party has been losing support
because of the economic downturn.
No decision has yet been made about who would replace
Rostowski. Janusz Lewandowski, currently an EU budget
commissioner, has been mulled for the post but two of the
sources said he had told them that he was not interested.
Jan Krzystof Bielecki, former primer minister and currently
Tusk's chief economic adviser, and Dariusz Rosati, the chairman
of the parliament's public finance committee, have also been
named as possible replacements.
"It will have to be someone with a friendly face,
unassociated with the government's recent policy troubles or
controversies. Someone that could help the Civic Platform win
elections again," said one of the two sources not in the
government.