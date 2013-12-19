WARSAW Dec 19 Poland's economic recovery should continue in the coming quarters without raising inflationary pressures, the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Thursday.

"The council maintains its assessment that gradual economic recovery is likely to continue in the coming quarters, however, inflationary pressures will remain subdued," the MPC said.

"Therefore, the council confirmed that it would be justified to maintain interest rates at current levels at least until the end of the first half of 2014." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)