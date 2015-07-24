WARSAW, July 24 Poland's finance ministry is working on creating a fund, with contributions from lenders, to give financial help to some mortgage holders who are struggling to service their debt, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Friday.

"We envisage help that amounts to up to 1,500 zlotys ($398.44) per month over two years. Such an interest-free loan would be repayable over a long term," Szczurek told reporters. "Money would come from banks."

The fund will be aimed at helping mortgage holders who are in trouble and who meet criteria to qualify for the assistance. People with credits denominated both in zlotys and foreign currencies are included. Szczurek did not say how much money in total the fund will require.

($1 = 3.7647 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)