WARSAW Nov 3 Poland's president may propose a
draft bill that would make banks bear the cost of converting
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages at historical rates, Gazeta
Wyborcza daily said on Tuesday, quoting an early outline of the
plan.
The newspaper report said the authors of the plan estimated
that such a proposal would cost the banks 1.2 billion
zlotys($310.40 million) a year. Analysts have estimated it could
cost banks substantially more.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates.
Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80 percent
against the zloty, trapping owners in homes whose value is well
below the zloty market price.
Last month, President Andrzej Duda said he was working on a
draft proposal that would offer a "compromise" to banks and the
mortgage holders. The latest plan, according to
the Gazeta Wyborcza report, would put the full cost on to the
banks.
The president's office was not immediately available for
comment.
"It is hard to imagine a solution that would be more costly.
Roughly calculating the cost for banks would be around 50
billion zlotys ($12.93 billion). It would be very negative for
banks' valuations," Kamil Stolarski, an analyst with Haitong IB,
said.
Last year, Polish banks earned 16 billion zlotys.
Banks that have the biggest portfolios of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages were down on Tuesday by as much as
3.7 percent, while the main index was down 0.56
percent.
The banks, which include PKO, BZ WBK,
mBank, Millennium, and BPH, Getin
hold Swiss franc portfolios worth some 144 billion
zlotys, or 8 percent of Poland's gross domestic product.
Poland's parliament had initially debated a proposal that
would have divided the conversion costs equally between the
banks and their clients, but this was unexpectedly amended so
that 90 percent of costs fell on the banks.
This proposal was then rejected by the upper house of
parliament. At this point, the Swiss-franc
mortgages issue was effectively put on hold ahead of Poland's
parliamentary elections last month, where the Law and Justice
party won an outright majority.
($1 = 3.8678 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Pawel
Sobczak. Editing by Jane Merriman)