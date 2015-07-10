WARSAW, July 10 Three of Poland's major banks would need to be re-capitalised if the party tipped to form the next government implements a proposal to make lenders pay for a relief scheme for struggling Swiss franc mortgage holders, the state financial regulator said.

More than half a million Poles took out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments after the value of the franc surged in January.

The issue has become a central theme in campaigning ahead of October's national election, not surprising given the Swiss franc mortgages are worth some 144 billion zlotys ($39 billion), or about 8 percent of Poland's gross domestic product.

The ruling Civic Platform party has already canvassed a proposal to make banks foot about half the bill of converting certain mortgages back to zlotys at current exchange rates, at a cost of about $2.35 billion over five years, though its proposal covers only 20 percent of FX mortgage portfolios.

The opposition Law and Justice party, front-runner in opinion polls to win the election, has gone further, favouring making banks cover the full cost of converting the loans into zlotys at the same exchange rate as when the debt was taken out.

Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy head of regulator KNF, estimated full conversion at the historical rate would cost the banking system more than 40 billion zlotys, or 2-1/2 times the sector's 2014 net profits.

"Our analysis shows that three banks would become insolvent. That is why, according to EU standards, one would need to follow the path of resolution, that is an orderly bankruptcy and take care of the payment of deposits," Kwasniak said in an interview.

"Or you would need to significantly recapitalize these banks," he told Reuters, without naming the banks to which he was referring or giving any details of the analysis used.

Kwasniak owes his position to KNF head Andrzej Jakubiak, who was himself appointed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk of the ruling Civic Platform party. However the KNF denied any party political bias in his comments about the implications of the Law and Justice policy.

"There are no political motivations in any of KNF members' actions. Decisions and actions taken by KNF members are aimed at securing stability of the financial sector and safety of deposits in institutions supervised," it said in a statement.

NOT ENOUGH INFORMATION

A spokeswoman for Law and Justice had no immediate comment. Party officials have previously said banks did not give customers clear information about the risks from Swiss franc mortgages and banks therefore have a responsibility to clear up the problem. But the party has not publicly costed its proposal.

Lenders dispute doing anything wrong and say the costs of the opposition policy would be substantial.

"The (Law and Justice) ... proposal is a gift for every (debtor) which neither the state, nor the banking sector can afford," said Mieczyslaw Groszek, deputy head of the Polish Banks Association.

"Introducing a full conversion would cause a major capital shortage in some banks, or even liquidity disruptions, which could negatively affect the whole system."

The financial regulator has recommended to some lenders that they place a moratorium on dividend payments from 2014 profits, while they put in place any capital-raising measures judged necessary to offset the increased default risk on their Swiss franc loan books.

Kwasniak said he could not rule out KNF extending the dividend moratorium to 2015 profits as well.

"We do not know whether the dividends stoppage for 2014 is sufficient ... One cannot exclude a situation that some banks will need to refrain from dividends also for 2015".

The regulator also said he had nothing against a plan by Poland's biggest state-run insurer PZU to buy more Polish banks in order to create its own banking group.

PZU has already acquired mid-sized Alior Bank and has said it is interested in acquiring the Polish units of Raiffeisen and General Electric.

Kwasniak said, however, that supervision over PZU will be no different from other institutions.

He said the KNF has had no signals that any other foreign lenders are following Raiffeisen and GE in pulling out of Poland's banking sector. Foreign investors hold 60 percent of Polish banking assets.

Both Raiffeisen's local unit Raiffeisen Polbank and GE's BPH have significant Swiss franc loan portfolios.

Kwasniak said any owners who wanted to sell a bank with a big Swiss franc loan book would have to take responsibility for the risk associated with that debt.

Kwasniak said any owners who wanted to sell a bank with a big Swiss franc loan book would have to take responsibility for the risk associated with that debt.

That would mean either the seller hanging on to the loans or converting them into zlotys before the transaction is completed, analysts have said. ($1 = 3.7292 zlotys)