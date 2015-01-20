WARSAW Jan 20 Polish banks will propose to the
government that for a period of time Swiss franc-denominated
mortgage holders pay their installments based on the pre-spike
exchange rate from December last year, head of Polish Banks'
Association said on Tuesday.
"I know that some banks are working (on this) and in the
next few weeks they will suggest, most likely, keeping the
December exchange rates," Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told radio
TOK FM.
"One will be able to pay their mortgage back as if it was
December. Such a solution could be in place for a certain period
of time, because it is not clear how the situation develops," he
added.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)