WARSAW Dec 22 Poland's upper chamber of parliament, the Senate, on Tuesday named economists Marek Chrzanowski, Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Eugeniusz Gatnar as its candidates to replace three central bank policymakers whose terms end on January 24 next year.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has an outright majority in both chambers of parliament, on Monday named economist Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon as its candidates from Sejm, the lower chamber of parliament.

