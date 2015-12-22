WARSAW Dec 22 Poland's upper chamber of
parliament, the Senate, on Tuesday named economists Marek
Chrzanowski, Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Eugeniusz Gatnar as its
candidates to replace three central bank policymakers whose
terms end on January 24 next year.
Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has an
outright majority in both chambers of parliament, on Monday
named economist Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon as its
candidates from Sejm, the lower chamber of parliament.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Marcin Goclowski)