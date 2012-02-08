WARSAW Feb 8 Poland's No.2 cable operator Multimedia Polska said on Wednesday it picked U.S. investment bank JP Morgan to "review possible growth options," seen by the market as a prelude to a possible sale of the group.

There has been media speculation that the operator was up for grabs since it delisted last year. The Polish fragmented cable market is undergoing consolidation, led by Liberty Global unit UPC after its 870 million zloty purchase of rival Aster.

The line between cable TV and phone operators is also blurring as top local telecom players TPSA or its main local rival Netia have also been named as willing to look into buying a cable rival. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; writing by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)