BRIEF-Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash
WARSAW Oct 4 Major shareholders in Poland's cable TV provider Multimedia Polska have decided to retain their stakes in the group, Multimedia said in a press statement on Thursday.
The proposed sale of Multimedia has attracted the interest of UPC, the European cable TV arm of John Malone's Liberty Global, as well as private equity funds Permira and Cinven.
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
