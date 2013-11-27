Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW Nov 27 Poland's No.3 cable operator, Multimedia, wants to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed due to price, three market sources said.
Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband, fixed-line and mobile phone services to over 825,000 clients in Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.
The group was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jane Baird)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)