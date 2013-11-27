WARSAW Nov 27 Poland's No.3 cable operator, Multimedia, wants to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed due to price, three market sources said.

Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband, fixed-line and mobile phone services to over 825,000 clients in Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.

The group was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jane Baird)