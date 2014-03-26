BRIEF-MIG Unmobi Technology appoints Liang Yuying as chairman
March 22MIG Unmobi Technology Inc : * Says it appointed Liang Yuying as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/xeqe7k Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WARSAW, March 26 Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska confirmed it wants to return to the Warsaw bourse in the second quarter, putting on offer up to 49.2 percent of existing shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month the group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable TV market, planned a share offering of up to 1 billion zlotys ($329 million). ($1 = 3.0409 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Confirms veracity of news article entitled “abs-cbn eyes P3-billion revenue in 2017” posted in Business Mirror (internet edition) on March 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Hitachi, Ltd. will become top shareholder of the co, holding 14.76 percent (7.8 million shares) voting power