WARSAW May 15 Multimedia Polska, Poland's No.3 cable operator, said on Thursday the maximum price in its upcoming public offer was set at 21 zlotys per share, valuing the shares offered at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million).

Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse on June 11, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Individual investors will be able to sign up for the offer between May 16 and 28, while for institutional investors it is from May 29 to June 2.

The group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable market, returns to the Warsaw bourse three years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed over price.

Multimedia wants to put on offer up to 49.2 percent of its existing shares. ($1 = 3.0557 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)