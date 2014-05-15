TABLE-Thailand's main exports, markets in February
BANGKOK, March 22 Thailand's customs-cleared exports in February dropped a less-than-expected 2.8 percent from the same month of 2016, which had high figures, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. Exports in February 2016 were driven by gold and helicopters, and excluding those items, exports last month increased 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier, the ministry said. The ministry aims for export growth of 5 percent this year after a marginal 0.45 percent rise i