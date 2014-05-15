BRIEF-China Oil & Gas enters concession right agreement in Xiantiao city
* On 22 March 2017, group entered into a concession right agreement with development committee of Xiantao
WARSAW May 15 The minimum price in the upcoming public offer of Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska equals 16.25 zlotys per share, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The group said earlier the maximum price was set at 21 zlotys per share, valuing the offer at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million).
Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse on June 11 in the largest Warsaw offer thus far planned for this year, confirming earlier Reuters reports. ($1 = 3.0557 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh