WARSAW May 15 The minimum price in the upcoming public offer of Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska equals 16.25 zlotys per share, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The group said earlier the maximum price was set at 21 zlotys per share, valuing the offer at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million).

Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse on June 11 in the largest Warsaw offer thus far planned for this year, confirming earlier Reuters reports. ($1 = 3.0557 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)