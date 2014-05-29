WARSAW May 29 Poland's No.3 cable operator
Multimedia Polska called off its planned comeback to
the Warsaw bourse due to low demand among potential
investors, the group said in a statement.
The news confirmed an earlier Reuters report.
Multimedia was seeking to return to the Warsaw bourse three
years after it de-listed. The planned offer was as seen as this
year's largest in Poland and was initially priced at up to 950
million zlotys ($311 million).
($1 = 3.0551 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)