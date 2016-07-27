WARSAW, July 27 China's e-commerce group Alibaba , U.S. online retailer eBay Inc, and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners are among bidders for eastern Europe's No.1 auction website Allegro from South African Naspers , four sources said.

The deal, valued at between 2-3 billion euros ($2.2-$3.3 billion), is to close by the end of this year, market sources said, some adding that Polish online groups Wp.pl owned by Innova Capital, and Onet.pl controlled by Ringier Axel Springer could also be interested.

Naspers and CVC declined to comment, while Alibaba and eBay were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)