Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South African media and internet group Naspers has no plans to sell its Polish e-commerce business Allegro, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Reuters reported this week that Cape Town-based Naspers was looking to sell its Polish operations, including Allegro, Eastern Europe's largest web auction service.
However, on Friday spokeswoman Meloy Horn said: "Allegro is a strong-performing, profitable e-commerce business and we have no plans to sell it". (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order