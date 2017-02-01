BRUSSELS Feb 1 The Polish government has no
plans to buy back more stakes in Polish companies from Western
shareholders, but will look at market opportunities and consider
offers if they are made, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki said.
The conservative government has bought back, through
state-controlled companies such as insurer PZU, shares
in Poland's biggest private bank, Pekao SA, from Italy's
UniCredit and a stake in the BPH bank from General
Electric.
The transactions were in line with the nationalist-minded
government's stance that it would like to see more Polish
capital in the banking sector and the economy in general.
Asked if the Polish state, through the companies it
controls, would consider further purchases in the banking sector
or opportunities in the media sector, Morawiecki told reporters
in Brussels:
"We look at ... opportunities which sometimes appear on the
market. We neither stimulate them nor try to develop such
opportunities."
He said the sales by UniCredit and General Electric had been
prompted by the effects of the global economic crisis that began
in 2008, which left many companies in difficulties but helped
return ownership of banks back into Polish hands.
"As a result there was a 'domestication' of the banking
sector, which makes me very happy, but we do not foresee any
scenarios that on the horizon now there is another sector."
"If there are offers, then maybe our companies will take
part in them. I will be equally happy if these are purely
private Polish companies, with Polish capital, which want to
take part in such actions of 'domesticating'," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)