WARSAW, Sept 6 Poland may join forces with other
NATO members such as Norway or the Netherlands to buy submarines
in a bid to cut costs, instead of buying them alone, deputy
defence minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on Sunday.
The ministry had been planning to buy three submarines with
delivery set for 2020-25. But the purchase, which was set to be
launched at the beginning of this year, got stalled as Poland
decided to arm the fleet with manoeuvring missiles, a change in
contract specification that increased the costs.
"We are considering obtaining submarines, for instance
together with Norway or the Netherlands," Mroczek told state
news agency PAP.
"We are finishing works on initial settings - tactical and
technical," he added. "From the point of view of the procedure
and how we do it - whether in one or two proceedings - will
depend on if we buy the submarines alone or as a joint project
of two or more NATO members."
According to PAP, French industrial group DCNS, Swedish Saab
Kockums and German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
are interested in the tender.
Poland's defence ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
