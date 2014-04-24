WARSAW, April 24 Poland's second-largest telecoms company Netia plans to buy back shares worth up to 200 million zlotys ($65.8 million), or up to 20 percent of its existing capital, the company said on Thursday in draft resolutions for its shareholder meeting.

Netia said it aims to complete the buyback within three years.

Earlier on Thursday, Netia said the pension arm of Poland's ING unit, ING Bank Slaski, has reduced its stake in Netia to 9.6 percent from 16.6 percent. ($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)