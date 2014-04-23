WARSAW, April 23 The supervisory board of Polish telecom company Netia appointed Adam Sawicki as its chief executive officer, Netia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sawicki, 43, who headed GTS Central Europe from 2008 to 2011, will start on June 2. Sawicki was also a deputy chief executive at Europe's No. 2 copper miner KGHM in the years 2012-2013. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Louise Heavens)