WARSAW Jan 30 Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia said on Friday its chief executive Adam Sawicki is stepping down.

Sawicki was appointed in June 2015. He had an ambitious plan to restructure the company, which was struggling with falling revenue. The plan was to have included a large number of layoffs. But the plan has not been fully implemented.

Netia said Sawicki would stay in his job until the end of July. No replacement has been named. Netia will next week announce a partnership with Mobile operator Play, a source close to the deal told Reuters. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)